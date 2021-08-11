Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 8.72% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $425,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

