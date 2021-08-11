Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.38

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.38 and last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 62338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.16.

PLC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.52.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

