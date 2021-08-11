Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PRK traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $122.66. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,868. Park National has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts forecast that Park National will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Park National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

