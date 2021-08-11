Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

