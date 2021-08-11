Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

