Patron (PAT) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $5,381.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

