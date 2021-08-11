Paul Christopher Baker Sells 7,500 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KOPN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 979,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,971. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kopin by 729.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

