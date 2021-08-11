PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Financial Analysis

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23% PAVmed N/A -844.91% -93.52%

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.18 $6.11 million N/A N/A PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -16.16

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats PAVmed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE). Its product pipeline also comprises EsoGuard, a molecular diagnostic esophageal DNA test; EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, a resorbable pediatric ear tube, as well as NextCath and Caldus. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

