Paya Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paya in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

