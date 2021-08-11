PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.71. The company had a trading volume of 287,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,763. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.30. The company has a market capitalization of $322.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

