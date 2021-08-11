PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.81). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76), with a volume of 63,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £410.89 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 589.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders acquired a total of 63 shares of company stock valued at $37,464 over the last ninety days.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.