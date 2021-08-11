PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in PaySign by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in PaySign by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.