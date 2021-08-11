PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

PDFS traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Several research firms have commented on PDFS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

