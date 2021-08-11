PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $20.93. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 153,802 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.47.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

