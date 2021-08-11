Peanut (NUX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $150,138.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $3.41 million and $150,138.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,212,218 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

