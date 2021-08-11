Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.99

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 40123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several research firms have commented on PGC. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $633.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,100 shares of company stock worth $492,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

