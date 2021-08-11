Peavine Capital LLC Has $294.21 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 60.4% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC owned 2.04% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $294,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.47. 777,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

