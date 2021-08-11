Peercoin Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $30,114.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,069,980 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

