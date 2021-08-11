Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $51,621,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.13. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 795.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

