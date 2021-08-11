Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.86. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

PVAC opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.