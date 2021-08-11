Penta 1-Day Volume Tops $28,428.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $28,428.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

