Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $200,791.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $200,791.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $128.75 or 0.00276367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

