PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,718.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $254,954.48 and $1,718.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,962,318 coins and its circulating supply is 45,722,137 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

