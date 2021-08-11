Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 12,419 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,396. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $103.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 2,480.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.