Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Sells $3,550,400.00 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $100.71. 423,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 79.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

