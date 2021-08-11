Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Performant Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,084. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of -0.80.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,431,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,865,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,501,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,511 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

