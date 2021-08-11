Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $378.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

