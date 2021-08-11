Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.