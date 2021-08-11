Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,685 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

