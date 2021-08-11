Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

VOE opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

