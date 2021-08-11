Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,321 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

