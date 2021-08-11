Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $708.79 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $708.79 million and approximately $46.70 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.00 or 0.00034777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,288,376 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

