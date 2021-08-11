Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRGO stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. 127,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

