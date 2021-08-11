Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $49.17

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $44.86. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 36,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Perrigo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 596,150 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Perrigo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after buying an additional 183,411 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

