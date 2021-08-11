Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,817 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MILN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of MILN stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. 21,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

