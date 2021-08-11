Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 1.03% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,273,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 91,691 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 70,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,035. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62.

