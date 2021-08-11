Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,419 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,427,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $390,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $146.48. 17,214,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678,271. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

