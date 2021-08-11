Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,267,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $150.05. 687,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

