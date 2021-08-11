Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.28. 3,912,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,281 shares of company stock worth $126,432,032. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

