Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

