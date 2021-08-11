Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,286,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

