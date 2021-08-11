Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.46. 3,672,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

