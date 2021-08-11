Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,505. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96.

