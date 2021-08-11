Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

