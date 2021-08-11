Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.03. 1,327,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. The company has a market cap of $298.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.52. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $634.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.