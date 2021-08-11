Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in McKesson by 111.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 918,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.30. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

