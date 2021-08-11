Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 155,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.20. 908,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,876. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.82, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.05 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

