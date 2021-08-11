Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 10.37% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

