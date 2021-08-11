Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 5,750 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. 194,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,482. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82.

