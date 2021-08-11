Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1,217.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,019 shares during the period. CNA Financial comprises about 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 97,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.